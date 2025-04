A brush fire was reported in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood Tuesday, as we track an elevated fire risk in the area.

Aerial footage of the scene shows smoke in a wooded area off Blue Ledge Drive. A Boston Fire Department vehicle could be seen, with firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

More details were not immediately available.

This comes as we see summerlike warmth, with dry and breezy conditions elevating our fire risk.