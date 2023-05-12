Brush Fire Sends Smoke Above Lynn

A brush fire is burning near homes in Lynn near Massachusetts Route 1 on Friday afternoon.

State and local firefighters were battling the blaze, which the Lynn fire chief said stretched across multiple acres.

The Lynn Fire Department said shortly after 4:30 p.m. that the fire was bordered by Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle.

Smoke could be seen rising near homes, but fire officials said there was no immediate threat to properties in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said it was aware of the incident unfolding near Walden Pond in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

That pond is different from the Walden Pond in Concord made famous by Henry David Thoreau.