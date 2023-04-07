Brush Fires Spark Amid Dry, Windy Conditions in Mass. Friday

Fast-moving flames stoked by strong winds ripped through a home in Weston, Massachusetts Friday - one of many fires after a Red Flag Warning was declared in Massachusetts because of the dangerous conditions.

"We had a couple of brush fires. Unfortunately, this fire did spark a brushfire that traveled across to another street. So we had to deal with a house fire and then later a brush fire caused by that," Weston Fire Chief Justin Woodside said.

A three-acre fire at Blue Hills Reservation also burned out of control this morning. Fire crews from Braintree, Quincy and Canton responded, shutting down a section of Chickatawbut Road. It took about two or three hours to put the fire out.

Spring is fire season in the northeast. Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, flames scorch the ground quickly. Brush fires fires can start for any number of reasons, but many times, people are to blame.

"Be aware of the conditions that are out there and cooperate with fire officials out there to not be one of the causes of a fire that gets away," David Celino, chief fire warden for the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said.

Nobody was hurt at the house here in Weston as a result of the fire. Other fires were reported in Burlington and Wilmington Friday.