Brush fires still burning across Massachusetts

Firefighters on the North Shore in particular continue to work on hot spots

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rising temperatures are increasing the risk of brush fires all across Massachusetts.

Firefighters on the North Shore continue to work the hot spots there. Wednesday's rain was not enough to eliminate the elevated fire risk, especially with the warmer than normal forecast

The fires are forcing people in a number of communities to make adjustments.

"My windows have been closed. I have not opened any windows just because of the smell," one resident said.

"It's been hectic, worries every night," another resident said. "You don't know if it's gonna reach your house or not. The smoke's been terrible. You have to keep kids inside."

Fire crews are bracing for the next couple days, with the potential for 80 degree temperatures and stong winds.

