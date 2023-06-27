‘Brutal and senseless': Cardinal O'Malley issues statement on Newton killings

Cardinal Sean O'Malley issued a statement Tuesday responding to the "brutal and senseless murders" of three people who were parishioners at a local Catholic church in Newton, Massachusetts, earlier this week.

“As priests, we serve to minister to people in times of great loss and tragedy. Often words are not enough to help families and friends come to terms with the loss of a loved one. We look to God for answers. We seek to understand. Often, we simply cannot make sense of what has happened. But our faith sustains us, and in this moment of enormous pain, we know that God is with us always," said O'Malley, who serves as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Boston.

Gilda "Jill" D'Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D'Amore, 74, and Jill's 97-year-old mother Lucia Arpino were killed in their home Sunday as they prepared for Jill and Bruno's 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton.

Authorities announced Monday that Christopher Ferguson had been arrested for killing Jill D'Amore after an autopsy revealed her death was a homicide. Additional charges are expected in the other two deaths. Ferguson appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty.

"This week and for the weeks, months, and years ahead, the brutal and senseless murders of Gilda D’Amore, her husband, Bruno D’Amore, and Gilda’s mother, Lucia Arpino, will stay with us as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss," O'Malley said in his statement. "They loved Christ and the Church. On the day of their murders, Gilda and Bruno were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at Our Lady Help of Christians. They lived their Catholic faith proudly and in service to the Church."

O'Malley said he is currently in Rome and will offer Mass for Jill, Bruno and Lucia at St. Peter's Basilica.

"In our prayers, we will also remember the parishioners of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish and their sister parish Sacred Heart, their pastor Father Dan Riley, the parish staff and the entire community of Newton," he said. "We give thanks for the parish community of Our Lady Help of Christians and the surrounding Catholic communities coming together to support and care for each other. With God’s help, we will remember the gift of the lives of Gilda, Bruno and Lucia. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Our Lady Help of Christians Church issued a statement Monday saying the three parishioners “lost their lives in a senseless act of violence.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home … impacting our faith community and our own family,” wrote Paul and Ginny Arpino, who said the victims were their cousin and aunt.

In their letter to the church community, Paul and Ginny Arpino said “Bruno was known for his big voice and his exuberant personality and as ‘head chef’, he proudly flipped the burgers at the parish picnic.”

They said his wife had taken on the ministry of beautifying the church’s environment.

“Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons,” they wrote.

They said until the pandemic Lucia Arpino never missed morning mass.

“Lucia will be especially missed on the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend as she faithfully walked in that procession through the streets of Nonantum well into her 90’s,” they wrote.

A Mass of remembrance is scheduled at the Newton church on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.