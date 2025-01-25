Boston City Hall has been a hallmark of the brutalist architectural style since it was built in 1968, and now it's officially a local landmark.

The distinctive (and divisive) concrete building was designated a landmark by Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"For more than five decades, Boston City Hall has served as a hub where residents come together to shape our city’s future, and has become a symbol of our city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to our constituents," Wu said in a statement. "As we officially designate Boston City Hall a Landmark, we honor its deep historical and cultural significance."

City Hall is an internationally known example of brutalism, but its design has generated controversy over the years. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Brutalism was born out of the desire for increased civic engagement. Its rough appearance has generated controversy throughout its life, including the elected officials who've worked there. In 2023, it was ranked as one of the ugliest buildings in the country.

But City Hall also has its supporters, including Wu herself, and when the city’s Landmarks Commission voted last month to protect the building’s architectural integrity, that teed up her approval. The new designation would keep the building from being razed and means changes would have to be approved.

Wu also announced Friday that the Preserving the Recent Past 4 conference will have its opening reception this March at the structure.