BSO Orchestrates Rolling Recitals Across Boston

Friday's stops included several hospitals and schools in the city

By Jake Levin

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has taken its show on the road.

BSO's Rolling Recitals, a series of free, pop-up concerts, debuted on Friday with stops throughout the city.

The concerts, held in partnership with Old Town Trolley Tours, are performed curbside while maintaining safe social distancing measures in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Friday's stops included the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital and several schools and youth development facilities in Dorchester.

The rolling recitals came a week after the BSO announced that its hiatus from live performances due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue at least into the new year, including the postponement of the Holiday Pops 2020 Series at Symphony Hall.

Details on a newly recorded digital series between the BSO and Boston Pops are expected to be announced next week. In addition, there are plans to release online content beginning Nov. 19 and continuing into 2021.

