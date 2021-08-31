Local

coronavirus

BSO to Require Proof of Vaccination, Masks at Live Concerts

When it first announced its new season in June, it had said proof of vaccination and masks would not be required

BSO (Michael Lutch)
Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will require all audience members attending performances at Symphony Hall this fall to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result, the orchestra announced Tuesday.

Patrons will also be required to wear a mask during concerts, unless eating or drinking, the organization said in an emailed statement. Physical distancing will not be required.

"By requiring vaccinations and masks, we hope that people will feel comfortable at concerts and know that we are doing all we can to create a safe environment to gather for the collective experience of live music," President and CEO Gail Samuel said.

The orchestra went on a live performance hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. When it announced its new season in June, it said proof of vaccination and masks would not be required. That was before a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

Proof of vaccination includes showing a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record upon entering Symphony Hall, the BSO said. For children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, proof of a negative test will be accepted for entry.

Patrons who cannot show proof of vaccination can either show proof of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours, or an antigen test taken within the previous 24 hours.

The BSO has also been updating its air filtration system and cleaning protocols to ensure patron safety.

The new season starts Sept. 30.

