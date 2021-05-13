BU Adds Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples' Day as Holidays

Boston University is adopting Juneteenth as a holiday and renaming what had been known as Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, the school's president announced Thursday.

The moves are part of BU's drive to make the institution more diverse, inclusive and equitable, President Robert Brown said in a memo to the community.

Juneteenth -- June 19 -- marks the end of slavery in the United States, specifically the day in 1865 when news reached Texas via the Union Army that enslaved people there were free. The holiday has gained more and more official recognition in recent years, and was added to Massachusetts' calendar last year.

A movement aiming to highlight the cruelty and colonialism of Christopher Columbus has pushed to instead use the second Monday in October to honor native people, instead. Indigenous Peoples' Day is celebrated instead of Columbus Day in some municipalities. But other people argue that Columbus Day should be kept, since it's traditionally been used as a day of Italian-American pride.

Brown said the holiday changes came about after he'd asked Boston University's senior diversity officer to work with its Antiracism Working Group to review the days the community celebrates.

According to Brown's email, a subcommittee of the group came up with proposals including these, which were adopted:

"• to add Juneteenth, traditionally celebrated on June 19, as a University holiday to celebrate and reflect on the meaning of the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States were told that they were free.

"• to rename the holiday that we traditionally celebrate in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to acknowledge and reflect on our complicated colonial history and celebrate the traditions and achievements of Native Americans."

