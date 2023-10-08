BU bridge closed to traffic due to fire

The Boston University Bridge is closed down to all traffic due to a fire at a homeless encampment, authorities say.

UPDATE—Fire knocked down at encampment in Cambridge. Great work by responding fire companies, as seen here. No injuries. MSP Fire Investigation Unit assisting @CambridgeMAFire with origin and cause investigation. @MassDFS https://t.co/ntpHPsZZxr pic.twitter.com/7xQxpyNlgz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2023

Cambridge fire says the majority of the heavy fire has been knocked down and firefighters have been evacuated from the area.

Update on Working Fire Box 45-345, for the encampment under the BU Bridge: 2 ladder pipes & 2 2/12" lines are operating. A 3rd 2 1/2" line is being stretched. The majority of the heavy fire has been knocked down. FFs have been evacuated from the fire area. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 8, 2023

Authorities said there were no residents in the area and propane tanks had been compromised.

Working Fire, Box 45-345, has been ordered for the fire in the Unhoused Encampment under the BU Bridge at Memorial Dr. The search for residents was negative. Propane tanks have been compromised. Ladder pipes & heavy stream appliances are in operation. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 8, 2023

No injuries were reported.

MSP Fire Investigation Unit is assisting Cambridge Fire to find out the origin of the fire.