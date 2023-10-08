BU bridge closed to traffic due to fire

The Boston University Bridge is closed down to all traffic due to a fire at a homeless encampment, authorities say.
Cambridge fire says the majority of the heavy fire has been knocked down and firefighters have been evacuated from the area.
Authorities said there were no residents in the area and propane tanks had been compromised.
No injuries were reported.
MSP Fire Investigation Unit is assisting Cambridge Fire to find out the origin of the fire.