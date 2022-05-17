BU Student Sexually Assaulted by Stranger in Apartment; 2nd Incident Under Investigation

A Boston University student fought off a stranger who forced his way into the student's apartment and sexually assaulted them Friday night, school police said over the weekend.

It was one of two incidents reported to Boston University police late Friday, and officers are investigating whether they are related. In the second incident, a male driving a pickup truck followed three students aggressively, trying to give them a ride.

The two incidents were reported nine minutes apart, according to a community alert from BU police Saturday.

The student who was sexually assaulted called police at 11:45 p.m. The stranger, a man in his 20s to 30s with a black backpack, sexually assaulted the student in their apartment -- police didn't give the location -- before the student fought them off. The attacker has not been located.

The students who were followed by the person in the truck alerted police from an emergency call box at South Campus 11:54 p.m. The driver had followed them from Granby Street in a new grey or silver Ford pickup truck. Police haven't found the driver but released an image of the truck.

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call Boston University police at 617-353-2121 or sharing information anonymously by texting "BU" to TIP411 (847911).

Sex assault resources are available at the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. Since it was first created in 1994, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has helped more than two million people, according to its website.