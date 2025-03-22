Budget cuts hit North Andover schools, teachers union says

The teachers union in North Andover, Massachusetts, says budget cuts have left dozens of education staff out of work and temporarily closed an elementary school.

The North Andover Teachers Association said Friday that the North Andover School Committee had voted to cut teachers and teaching assistants. Students at Kittredge Elementary School, which will close temporarily, will be assigned to other schools.

The union said there will be 15 fewer staff members at elementary schools, 11 fewer at North Andover Middle School and eight fewer at North Andover High School.

NATA said in its press released that it is frustrated and saddened by the decision and will continue to fight to stop the cuts.

A school committee meeting on Tuesday night was heated over the budget shortfall.