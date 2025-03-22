North Andover

Budget cuts hit North Andover schools, teachers union says

The North Andover Teachers Association says dozens of education staff have been cut in the Massachusetts town, with Kittredge Elementary temporarily closing

By Staff Reports

The teachers union in North Andover, Massachusetts, says budget cuts have left dozens of education staff out of work and temporarily closed an elementary school.

The North Andover Teachers Association said Friday that the North Andover School Committee had voted to cut teachers and teaching assistants. Students at Kittredge Elementary School, which will close temporarily, will be assigned to other schools.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The union said there will be 15 fewer staff members at elementary schools, 11 fewer at North Andover Middle School and eight fewer at North Andover High School.

NATA said in its press released that it is frustrated and saddened by the decision and will continue to fight to stop the cuts.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
A school committee meeting on Tuesday night was heated over the budget shortfall. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

More North Andover news

North Andover Feb 26

North Andover school at risk of temporarily closing amid budget deficit

North Andover Feb 19

Firefighter reflects on heartwarming moment caught in viral video

Boston Restaurant Talk Jan 6

Harrison's Roast Beef has reopened in North Andover

This article tagged under:

North Andover
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us