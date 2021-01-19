Buff's Pub in Newton Corner Has Closed Until Further Notice

One of the best-known places for wings in the Greater Boston area has closed for the time being.

According to a source, Buff's Pub in Newton Corner is shuttered, with the website for the Washington Street spot saying, "For the safety of our staff and customers, Buffs will be closed until further notice."

The note goes on to tell customers to check back for updates, though it is not yet known why the place has closed or for approximately how long.

Buff's Pub is considered by some to have the best wings in the region and is often compared to Wendell's Pub, a legendary watering hole and wing spot in Norton.

The address for Buff's Pub is 317 Washington St., Newton, Massachusetts, 02458. Its website can be found here.

by Marc Hurwitz

