Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Buffs Pub

Buff's Pub in Newton Corner Has Closed Until Further Notice

A message on the pub's website tells customers to check back for updates

By Marc Hurwitz

Generic Buffalo Wings Getty Images
Getty Images

One of the best-known places for wings in the Greater Boston area has closed for the time being.

According to a source, Buff's Pub in Newton Corner is shuttered, with the website for the Washington Street spot saying, "For the safety of our staff and customers, Buffs will be closed until further notice."

The note goes on to tell customers to check back for updates, though it is not yet known why the place has closed or for approximately how long.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 38 mins ago

Fenway Park to Be Mass Vaccination Site; Mass. Partnering With Pharmacies

forecast 1 hour ago

Chance Flurries Overnight Ahead of Cloudy Inauguration Day in New England

Buff's Pub is considered by some to have the best wings in the region and is often compared to Wendell's Pub, a legendary watering hole and wing spot in Norton.

The address for Buff's Pub is 317 Washington St., Newton, Massachusetts, 02458. Its website can be found here.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Buffs Pubhidden bostonNewton Corner
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us