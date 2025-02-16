Massachusetts

Building collapses in Brookline, car crushed under fallen debris

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Brookline Fire Department

Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in Brookline, Massachusetts, during Sunday's snowstorm, and photos showed a car crushed under the weight of the fallen debris.

The Brookline Fire Department said they responded shortly before 10 a.m. to a building collapse on Vernon Street. When they arrived, the found that the top two floors of a 3-story building had collapse.

The building was under construction and vacant, fire officials said.

Photos shared by the fire department on Facebook showed a car parked next to the building that had been crushed by the fallen debris.

No injuries were reported.

