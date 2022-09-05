Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region.

Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.

Video from the scene shows bricks strewn across the immediate roadway, with several fire trucks nearby.

The building was unoccupied, and no one was injured, police said.

Gov. Dan McKee has urged Rhode Islanders to avoid all unnecessary travel with significant flash flooding is ongoing in both Providence and Cranston. Several roads have already flooded and are not passable, and parts of major highways were also closed Monday evening.