Building Damaged in Overnight Worcester Fire

A triple-decker building was charred and damaged after it caught fire in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. on Moen Street Monday.

Bernard Jones, who lives on the top floor of the building, told NBC10 Boston that the fire started after an argument between police and the person who lives on the second floor.

"I heard banging, the next thing you know I look outside, the cops are chasing my neighbor around, he went in the house, next thing you know, the house is on fire," Jones said.

The mother of the man who lives on the second floor said that her son, a 25-year-old who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was having a mental health breakdown. She called for police and an ambulance.

Only one officer arrived on scene at first, the mother said. Her son, who was in his car at the time, got out of his car with a pair of scissors. The officer pulled a gun and called for more officers, the mother said, which is when the man ran back inside the building and allegedly started the fire.

The mother said her son, after setting the fire, tried to save his family pets and other belongings before walking out of the building, at which point he was arrested and brought to the hospital.

The man who lives on top floor said a total of nine people live in the building and that residents were trying to salvage their belongings. The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene.

No further information was immediately available.