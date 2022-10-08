Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury

A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities.

The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.

"Quick actions of firefighters kept damage to the neighboring structure to a minimum," said the Duxbury Fire Department in a tweet. The department also mentioned in the tweet that the state's Fire Marshal was at the scene as well.

The Duxbury Fire Department did not say if they knew what the cause of the fire was.

