Building destroyed in massive fire in Boscawen, NH

A building housing a local manufacturing company was destroyed in a fire Thursday in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

According to the Concord Monitor, firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire at Beau-Trusses around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The company manufactures trusses, which are used to hold up roofs on buildings.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss, and firefighters from numerous area communities spent hours battling the large blaze.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Parts of the building ultimately collapsed as the fire burned through the building.