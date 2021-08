Dozens of people were evacuated from a building in Boston's Longwood area following reports of a car fire inside a hospital parking garage Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the car fire on the below ground level at the Fenwood Road parking garage.

Boston fire crews were seen clearing out smoke from the garage.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.