Building facade collapses in Reading, no injuries reported

Officials say the collapse might have been caused by roof work being conducted on the building

A facade collapsed from a building in Reading, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Lowell Street, the Reading Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The building department was notified of the incident, according to fire officials.

"Thank God nobody was hurt, nobody was standing under it," Reading Town Manager Matt Kraunelis said.

Kraunelis said the building where the incident occurred is a 100-year-old former church now used for a ballet studio. He said some work was being done to repair a leaky roof when the facade fell on the stairs below. Fortunately, he said no dancing classes were being held this week.

"Vibrations may have caused the facade collapse," he said. "A building this old, any sort of vibration can have an effect."

Kraunelis said the building inspector has checked out the building and is workign with the owner, who is bringing in a structural engineer to assess what needs to be done, which will likely include fully removing the facade.

"We've closed the sidewak so there are no public safety implications," he said. "Right now we don't see it as a safe site."

