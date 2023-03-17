Major Flames, Towering Smoke Clouds as Downtown Lawrence Building Catches Fire

A fire broke out in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and crews were seen early Friday morning battling the flames.

The building fire was on Essex Street, and massive plumes of smoke were seen billowing Friday morning. A package store and bakery occupy the building that went up in flames.

Lawrence's fire chief said that the building was a total loss, and that the alarm originally came from the bakery. It's not clear, however, where the fire actually started.

BREAKING: Firefighters in Lawrence battling a big fire downtown. Building on Essex Street is home to a package store and bakery. @NBC10Boston



Left is from earlier. Right is just around 6:30am. pic.twitter.com/udlfJnNDFk — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) March 17, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was a heavy response from firefighters at the scene, as ladder trucks were used to hose down the building. Part of the structure has collapsed.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, which began around 4 a.m., and no injuries have been reported.

Additional information has not been released.