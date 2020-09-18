Local

fire

Buildings, Car Catch Fire in Dorchester

A 4-alarm fire broke out early Friday morning, spreading to multiple structures in Dorchester

By Mary Markos

Boston Fire Department

A fire in a three-family home in Dorchester spread to nearby buildings and ignited a car early Friday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Officials responded to a report of heavy fire at 24 Fairmount Street around 4:40 a.m. A 4th Alarm was ordered. Porches on the back of the building collapsed and the fire ignited a car in the driveway.

The flames extended to the two adjacent buildings, 20 and 26 Fairmount, and to a garage in the back of 28 Fairmount.

All companies are working. No further information was immediately available.

