Building's imminent partial collapse closes Broadway in N. Attleborough

The imminent threat that a building may partially collapse is closing Broadway in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, indefinitely, authorities said Wednesday.

The Webster Mill building is unsafe and presents a public safety threat, according to town officials, who announced that Broadway would close from Richards Avenue to Bank Street starting at 4 p.m., with the community asked to avoid the area.

"The Webster Mill property has been a public safety concern for many years, and we have made it our priority to ensure that necessary actions are taken to address any issues that may arise," Town Manager Michael Borg said in a statement. "Recent storms and the previous partial roof collapse have made portions of the building structurally unsafe, resulting in the imminent threat of a partial building collapse near Broadway. Out of an abundance of caution, the area of Broadway near the building will be closed until further notice as we work to address this issue."

The town is moving to demolish the part of the building in danger of collapsing, leaving its owners 24 hours to remedy the situation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cars headed south on Broadway will detour onto Richards Avenue, then head back via Washington Street and Eddy Street. Cars headed north will detour onto Bank Street, Morse Street and Richards Avenue, officials said.

The building is a former factory that's presented a conundrum for the city for years, according to The Sun Chronicle newspaper.