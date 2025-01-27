Bun's House opens in former Chilli Garden space in Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month it was reported that a Chinese restaurant that focused on Sichuan fare closed down after more than 20 years in business, and now we have learned that another dining spot featuring Sichuan fare has moved into its space.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Bun's House is now open in Medford, taking over the former Chilli Garden space on Riverside Avenue in Medford Square. This appears to be a move for Bun's House, as their location on Ferry Street in Everett is shuttered while the website only shows the Medford location, whose menu shows such items as sauerkraut and pork soup, dan dan noodle, dumplings with chili sauce, pepper wonton, shrimp fried rice, roast fish, cumin lamb, shredded chicken with garlic sauce, spicy pork ribs, dry pot bullfrog, vinegar shredded potatoes, and sweet duck.

Chilli Garden first opened its doors back in 2003.

The address for Bun's House is 41 Riverside Avenue, Medford, MA, 02155. Its website can be found at https://www.bunshousemedford.com/

Chilli Garden in Medford Square Has Closed

