Burglar caught on security cam breaking into NH home, leading to 3-hour manhunt

A burglar was caught on a security camera breaking into a New Hampshire home on Tuesday, leading to a 3-hour manhunt.

Pelham police said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a residential burglary at a home on Stevens Road. The caller told police they could see a male subject on their home security cameras going through the house.

Officers arrived on scene and quickly set up a perimeter, according to police. The caller continued to give dispatch updates about the suspect's location. Police began giving verbal commands to the suspect to come out of the home. He eventually came out the front door but refused to cooperate with officers, fleeing on foot down Stevens Road.

Police chased the suspect into the woods, where they eventually lost sight of him. Additional Pelham officers were called to the area, along with officers from neighboring Salem and Dracut, Massachusetts. A perimeter was set up as additional resources arrived to the area, and alerts and social media posts were sent out advising residents of the search and asking the to remain inside and to lock their doors.

Police used infrared cameras, an infrared drone and a K9 unit from the Salem Police Department, and after a 3-hour search the suspect was apprehended in the woods between Island Pond Road and Diamond Hill Road by the K9 unit and Pelham officers.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old David Moscat, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. He was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for treatment to an injury to his left arm from a K9 bite. Once treated, he was taken back to the Peham Police Department for booking.

He was charged with burglary, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking, held without bail and taken to the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, police said. He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.

No further details were released.