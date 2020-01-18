Pair of Burglars Caught Trying to Break Into ATM in Downtown Boston: Police

Two men allegedly trying to break into an ATM machine in downtown Boston were caught and arrested early Saturday, police say.

An ATM alarm call near 67 Broad Street first went out to Boston police officers around 2:20 a.m. When the officers arrived, they began studying the machine for any signs of damage.

As they looked over the machine, which is accessible from the street but embedded in the side of a building, they heard sounds coming from behind it. The officers shined their flashlights through the glass exterior into the building’s vestibule, spotting two men with crowbars trying to break into the machine through the back.

The officers then drew their guns, ordering the suspects to drop the tools and get on the ground. Both men followed suit, and police placed them under arrest.

When they got a better look at the back, the officers observed extensive damage to the back of the ATM.

Police identified the suspects as 46-year-old Gerald Pekins and 53-year-old Mark Mullaney, both of South Boston. They have been charged with breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.