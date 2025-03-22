Dorchester

Burglars posing as workers tie up Dorchester homeowner, police say

Boston police are investigating an armed home invasion in which a Dorchester resident was tied up

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Burglars tricked a homeowner in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood into believing they were workers.

The victim was tied up, with their belongings being stolen in the home invasion. It's the second incident of its kind in the last two weeks in the neighborhood.

Police were called to the armed burglary Wednesday at an apartment building on Blue Hill Avenue.

At least two people described as workmen reportedly forced their way into the victim's home around noon, armed with a knife.

"I had no idea that this was even going on, and I walk past this area every single day," said Nina Anderson of Dorchester.

It's unclear what they were after or what they got away with.

On March 3, two men dressed as city workers, caught on surveillance video wearing hard hats and vests, made their way inside an apartment building on Adams Street, restraining an elderly man and pointing a gun on his head, police said.

"We're old people, and we got to live our life, right? Somebody coming into people's houses, taping them up and vandalizing them? I'm not going to play for that," said Dorchester resident George Kelly.

The similarities in the cases make Kelly feel uneasy.

"If I'm here, I'm going to watch this block," he said.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case.

