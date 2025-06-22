Burglary suspect found stuck in chimney of building at Bristol, Conn. park: police

A burglary suspect needed to be rescued after getting stuck in the chimney of a Bristol Parks & Recreation building on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Rockwell Park on Dutton Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after being contacted by Parks & Recreation employees about a person stuck in a chimney.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bristol firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the suspect.

The chimney was damaged during the rescue, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 35-year-old suspect was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief. He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.