Burglary suspect found stuck in chimney of building at Bristol, Conn. park: police

A burglary suspect needed to be rescued after getting stuck in the chimney of a Bristol Parks & Recreation building on Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to Rockwell Park on Dutton Avenue around 7:20 a.m. after being contacted by Parks & Recreation employees about a person stuck in a chimney.
Bristol firefighters were called to the scene and were able to free the suspect.
The chimney was damaged during the rescue, police said.
The 35-year-old suspect was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief. He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.