Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Burlington High School

Burlington High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The school is pivoting to remote learning after learning about 10 news cases in the span of one week

By Abby Vervaeke

Burlington High School in Massachusetts is pivoting to remote learning beginning Monday due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti confirmed Sunday.

In an email sent to the families and staff, Conti said the switch to remote learning will last through the week of April 12.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Conti cited 10 cases of COVID-19 in the past week impacting BHS students. The spike resulted in at least 130 students quarantining. The school had previously only dealt with 25 cases this school year, he said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 5 mins ago

NH Authorities Respond to Large Storage Container Fire After Reports of Loud Boom

BOSTON 1 hour ago

Residents Displaced by Hyde Park House Fire

“Please remember that the pandemic is not over and that there are more contagious variants of the virus in our area,” said Conti.

With spring break scheduled for the week of April 19 and the potential for another rise in cases, the school will delay a full return until May 3, according to the email.

“Please practice caution over spring break and I would encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you are able," Conti said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Burlington High SchoolcoronavirusCOVID-19remote learningspring break
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us