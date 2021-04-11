Burlington High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Burlington High School in Massachusetts is pivoting to remote learning beginning Monday due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti confirmed Sunday.

In an email sent to the families and staff, Conti said the switch to remote learning will last through the week of April 12.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Conti cited 10 cases of COVID-19 in the past week impacting BHS students. The spike resulted in at least 130 students quarantining. The school had previously only dealt with 25 cases this school year, he said.

“Please remember that the pandemic is not over and that there are more contagious variants of the virus in our area,” said Conti.

With spring break scheduled for the week of April 19 and the potential for another rise in cases, the school will delay a full return until May 3, according to the email.

“Please practice caution over spring break and I would encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you are able," Conti said.