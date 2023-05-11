Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

Burpees for Bucci: Classmates of Fallen Mass. Trooper Honor Her With DC Trip, Good Deeds

The troopers will attend ceremonies for National Police Week, along with Bucci's family, that will recognize her sacrifice

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A group of Massachusetts State Troopers began a journey to Washington D.C. on Thursday in honor of one of their former Academy classmates who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

A departure ceremony was held Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro ahead of the "Burpees for Bucci" journey, which is honoring Trooper Tamar A. Bucci. The 34-year-old trooper was killed in the line of duty in March of 2022.

The group of troopers, who graduated from the 85th Recruit Training Troop, are embarking on a bus trip to Washington D.C. and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where Bucci's name will be added on Monday. The troopers will attend ceremonies for National Police Week, along with Bucci's family, that will recognize her sacrifice.

In each state, the troopers will stop and perform an act of kindness, with stops planned at a Rhode Island humane society, a Connecticut elementary school, a Girl Scout troop in New Jersey and several more places.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The troopers will also do a some burpees in each state, to honor Bucci's dedication to her fitness and toughness.

Bucci was killed in the line of duty on March 3, 2022, when her cruiser was hit by a gas tanker on I-93 in Stoneham. She was trying to pull over, to offer help to a stopped driver.

More Massachusetts News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends Thursday in Mass., Nationwide

Somerville 8 hours ago

Manhole Explosion in Somerville Startles Residents, Snarls Traffic

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us