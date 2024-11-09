Rhode Island

Person found pinned under heavy machinery in Rhode Island has died

A person is dead after they were found pinned under a machine in Burrillville, Rhode Island, on Saturday, WJAR-TV reports.

First responders were called to an address on Victory Highway around 8:40 a.m. where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Few details were immediately available. The victim has not been publicly identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

