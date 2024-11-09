Person found pinned under heavy machinery in Rhode Island has died

A person is dead after they were found pinned under a machine in Burrillville, Rhode Island, on Saturday, WJAR-TV reports.
First responders were called to an address on Victory Highway around 8:40 a.m. where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Few details were immediately available. The victim has not been publicly identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.