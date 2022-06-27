Local

Burst Pipe Forces Evacuation at Senior Living Facility in Reading, Mass.

A pipe burst at The Residence at Pearl Street, which is an assisted living and memory care facility, just before noon, Reading fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Dozens of residents were evacuated Monday after a pipe burst in a senior living facility in Reading, Massachusetts.

Reading fire officials said they were called to The Residence at Pearl Street, which is an assisted living and memory care facility, just before noon.

Fire Chief Greg Burns said firefighters found the burst pipe on the first floor and realized it was spilling water down into electrical panels in the basement. No one was hurt, but crews had to cut power to a wing of the building and around 66 people had to be evacuated.

Some of those residents will stay with family, some are being relocated to other facilities and others will be placed in hotels with staff.

Officials estimate it will take two to three days for the equipment to dry out so they can properly make repairs.

The damage is contained to the newer wing of the building. The older part of the facility, which was not damaged, was once an elementary school.

Family members looking for information can call 617-596-5141.

