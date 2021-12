A Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus and a car collided in Chatham, Massachusetts, at about 8:15 PM Friday night.

The crash happened on Route 28, known locally as Main Street, when a car pulled into the lane in front of a bus.

The driver of the car was injured in the accident and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

There is no update on their condition at this time. Nobody on the bus was injured.

