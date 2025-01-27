Bus crash in East Boston closes Route 1A, backing traffic up for miles

A bus appeared to crash into a utility pole Monday morning in East Boston, resulting in major traffic delays.

The crash happened along Route 1A southbound at around 175 McClellan Highway, resulting in a road closure.

Traffic was backed up for miles as of around 6:30 a.m.

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.