Bus crash in East Boston closes Route 1A, backing traffic up for miles

A bus appeared to crash into a utility pole Monday morning in East Boston, resulting in major traffic delays.
The crash happened along Route 1A southbound at around 175 McClellan Highway, resulting in a road closure.
Traffic was backed up for miles as of around 6:30 a.m.
Drivers were warned to expect significant delays.
