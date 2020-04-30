Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
bus crash

Bus Crashes Into Milford, NH, Day Care

Police say the bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing

Emergency responders at the scene of a bus crash into a building in Milford, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
NECN

A bus crashed into a day care in Milford, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon, sending two people to a hospital, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a day care on Elm Street, according to Milford police.

The driver may have suffered a medical episode before crashing the bus, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Nash Primary School 28 mins ago

Budget Concerns May Force Closure of Weymouth Elementary School

coronavirus 44 mins ago

Coronavirus Hits Milestone in New England: More Than 100,000 Confirmed Cases

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Some children were inside the day care at the time of the crash but police said none were injured.

The bus driver and one passenger on board were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This article tagged under:

bus crashNew HampshireMILFORD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us