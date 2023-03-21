Local

Cambridge

Hospital Shuttle Crashes Into Building in Cambridge, Causing Street Closure

By Matt Fortin

A Mt. Auburn Hospital shuttle bus crashed into a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, prompting a street closure in the area, police said.

The crash happened on Mt. Auburn Street at Longfellow Road, according to the Cambridge Fire Department, which also reported one minor injury from the crash.

Police said the driver apparently had some sort of medical issue, and was taken to Mt. Auburn to be treated for their minor injuries.

Mt. Auburn Street is being closed in that area, fire officials said.

Additional details have not been released.

