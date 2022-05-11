Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Police Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Bus Driver in Worcester

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC

A WRTA bus driver was stabbed in Worcester Wednesday, according to Worcester police, and now the search is on for a suspect.

Police said they were called to a bus near 494 Lincoln St. for the reported stabbing and found a driver with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently looking for a suspect.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterstabbingWRTA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us