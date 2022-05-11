Police Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Bus Driver in Worcester

A WRTA bus driver was stabbed in Worcester Wednesday, according to Worcester police, and now the search is on for a suspect.

Police said they were called to a bus near 494 Lincoln St. for the reported stabbing and found a driver with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently looking for a suspect.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.