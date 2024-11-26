Massachusetts

Bus hits and injures three students at college in central Massachusetts

All three were alert and communicating with first responders and are expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

ambulance
Shutterstock

Three students at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Massachusetts, were injured when they were hit by a bus on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus struck three students in Lot B while attempting to turn near the bus stop, Mount Wachusetts Community College said in a statement.

The three students were evaluated on scene and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not disclosed, but the college said they were all alert and communicating with first responders and are expected to survive.

The college said it is in touch with families and has offered support to those on scene and is also making counselors available throughout the day for anyone who needs additional support.

No further details on the crash were released.

