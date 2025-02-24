Bus kills pedestrian near Tewksbury Market Basket, police say

A person was killed by a regional transit bus near a Market Basket in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Stadium Plaza, Tewksbury police said. The driver of the bus was at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.

The Lowell Regional Transit Authority told NBC10 Boston it was investigating a tragic accident Monday, but didn't immediately have more details to share.

A city bus was behind caution tape at the scene, near the Market Basket. More caution tape was up in another part of the plaza.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district attorney's office for more information.