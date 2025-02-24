Tewksbury

Bus kills pedestrian near Tewksbury Market Basket, police say

The Lowell Regional Transit Authority told NBC10 Boston it was investigating a tragic accident Monday

By Asher Klein

A regional transit bus behind caution tape at a shopping plaza in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
A person was killed by a regional transit bus near a Market Basket in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Stadium Plaza, Tewksbury police said. The driver of the bus was at the scene and cooperating with the investigation.

The Lowell Regional Transit Authority told NBC10 Boston it was investigating a tragic accident Monday, but didn't immediately have more details to share.

A city bus was behind caution tape at the scene, near the Market Basket. More caution tape was up in another part of the plaza.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district attorney's office for more information.

This article tagged under:

TewksburyMassachusetts
