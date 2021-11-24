Busiest Travel Day of the Year at Boston's Logan Airport

Boston's Logan Airport was packed Wednesday morning with people headed home for Thanksgiving on the busiest day for air travel of the year.

An estimated 800,000 to 900,000 people are expected to come through Logan through next Monday. In fact, AAA estimates that air travel will increase by 80% nationwide with 4 million people taking flight.

Overall, holiday travel is expected to rebound this year to almost pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 6.4 million more people are traveling this year for Thanksgiving -- a 13% increase from 2020.

Security lines and bag checks at Boston's Logan Airport continued to grow all week ahead of Thanksgiving and Wednesday was no exception.

Massport recommends that domestic travelers arrive at the airport two hours early and international travelers arrive at least three hours before their flight.

Both Delta and United Airlines are projecting the Sunday after Thanksgiving could be their busiest day since before the pandemic. But the huge increase in travelers expected for the Thanksgiving holiday is not the only travel concern this week.

Monday was the deadline for federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees. Nearly 93% of TSA workers are now in compliance with the vaccine mandate and it will not impact staffing levels, according to the Administration.