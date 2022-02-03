Local

Tyngsborough

Businesses Evacuated, Outages After Power Lines Catch Fire in Tyngsborough, Mass.

Police said electrical wires and a telephone pole caught fire on Middlesex Road near Mutual Oil

By Thea DiGiammerino

A fire on electrical wires in Tyngsborough, Mass. caused what police described as a large power outage at the center of town Thursday night.

Police said electrical wires and a telephone pole caught fire on Middlesex Road near Mutual Oil. Nearby businesses were evacuated and the road was closed while crews responded to make repairs.

The power outages is in the area near the Tyngsborough Bridge, police said.

National Grid was reported at least 40 customers without power in town.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

