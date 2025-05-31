Businessman faces federal charges in conspiracy to stalk NHPR journalists

Federal authorities have arrested a New Hampshire businessman accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to stalk, harass and intimidate journalists working for a radio station that reported unfavorably on him.

Four other men have been convicted in the campaign against employees of New Hampshire Public Radio. The case stemmed from the outlet's coverage of 40-year-old Eric Spofford, the founder and former CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, a for-profit addiction treatment facility operating in New Hampshire and Maine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division announced Friday that Spofford — a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, and Miami — had been indicted in the case.

Charges against Spofford include conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and using a facility of interstate commerce, stalking using a facility of interstate commerce and two counts of stalking through interstate travel.

Prosecutors noted that NHPR published an article about Spofford in March of 2022 outlining "multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, abusive leadership and retaliation." He denied the article's claims and filed a defamation lawsuit that was dismissed by a New Hampshire judge in 2023.

Between March and May of 2022, "Spofford allegedly devised a scheme to harass and terrorize the journalist who authored the article, the journalist's immediate family members, as well as a senior editor at NHPR in response to, and in retaliation for, NHPR's reporting," the office of U.S. Attorney Leah Foley wrote in a press release.

Authorities said Spofford allegedly hired Eric Labarge, described as a close friend, to carry out the scheme. When Labarge was charged, documents only referred to the person covered in the NHPR exposé as "Subject 1."

Labarge pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced in November to 46 months for his role in the conspiracy.

"Mr. Labarge was the ringleader of a targeted, terror campaign that caused the victims — journalists exercising the First Amendment rights and the families — incredible fear and emotional harm," Foley's predecessor, former U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy, said in a statement. "Mr. Labarge's terror campaign sent ripples of fear throughout the journalism community and violated the bedrock principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights."

Three other men — Tucker Cockerline, Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan — helped Labarge carry out the campaign. Cockerline was sentenced to 27 months in prison in August, Waselchuck to 21 months in September, and Saniatan to 30 months in December.

Between April 24 and May 21 of 2022, bricks and rocks were thrown at three houses in the New Hampshire communities of Hanover, Concord and Hampshire, and a fourth in Melrose, Massachusetts. Lewd words were also spray-painted, as was, in one case, the phrase "JUST THE BEGINNING."

A man is accused of throwing a brick through the Melrose home of a reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio.

Foley's office said Friday that Spofford is accused of paying Labarge $20,000 and providing him with the victims' addresses, giving him "specific instructions on how to harass and stalk" them.

Each of the four counts against Spofford is punishable by a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.