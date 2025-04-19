Summer pays us a visit on Saturday, and although it’s just for a day, it will be toasty. Highs will soar into the low 80s – cooler on the Capes/Islands – with a steady southwest wind.

This isn’t a blue-sky kind of day, but we’ll manage to get enough sun to get us into the 80s. Winds will be brisk from the southwest and then west. This is a classic setup for early season warmth in southern New England and will be our warmest day since Nov. 6 of last year.

If you’re enjoying the festivities for Patriots’ Day Weekend, be sure to pack extra water and wear lightweight clothes. This is our first foray into summertime temperatures, and many of us aren’t accustomed to it.

The party comes to a close toward evening as a sharp cold front slices through, giving us a shot at a few downpours or showers and dropping us back to the 50s at night.

With such a mild start on Easter Sunday, you’d think we’d have a chance to at least jump back into the 70s, but the colder air has other plans. Highs only inch back to the low to mid 60s in the afternoon, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind. We’re at least dry throughout the day, so any Easter egg hunts or outdoor services will be fine.

Marathon Monday features a signature weather event in Greater Boston – the sea breeze. We’ll all start chilly in the morning, with mid & upper 30s expected at the starting line in Hopkinton. We’ll rise quickly through the 50s (still very comfortable) along the route, then sneak into the low 60s after noon.

Meanwhile the sea breeze will kick in throughout Boston, keeping us in the 50s throughout the afternoon. Clouds will also increase later in the day, tempering the effects of the sun. By mid-afternoon, temps will fall back to the low 50s in Boston as the last runners cross the finish line. All in all, not a half bad day to run 26.2 miles. (Says the dude with no experience in marathons.)

Another warmup is in store for Tuesday and Wednesday as we climb back near 70.

Enjoy the weekend, be safe, and GO SOX!