Busy Weekend in Boston Will Be a Stress Test for the MBTA

It's a busy weekend in Boston, and the MBTA is getting ready for what's likely to be its highest ridership in two years.

The Bruins play at home Thursday and Saturday. The Red Sox play their home opener Friday, the start of a seven-game homestand at Fenway Park. The Celtics start their first-round playoff series against the Nets Sunday at the T.D. Garden. And Monday, the Boston Marathon is back at full speed.

Is the MBTA prepared for all this traffic?

"I think the T is ready," said Jarred Johnson, executive director of TransitMatters. "They've had quite a bit of time to prepare for this. But I think it's ready."

Some riders, like Corinne Burgund, aren't so sure.

"For them to be ready, they would have to probably add more trains or more lines to do that," she said.

The T is closing several stations along the Boston Marathon route Monday, including Copley Square and several stops in Brookline. But the trains and buses will run.

Johnson sees it as a test.

"It will be interesting to see on Monday, just sort of what worked, what didn't work," he said. "I think seeing what the crowding level is."

There is no question the city is alive with people, and that buzz will grow into the weekend, which excites Manuela Vooijs.

"I think the T now has a struggle with the North Station, so might be a little hiccup in there," she said.

She was referring to the collapse of the Government Center parking garage, which impacted service between that stop and North Station. All service has been restored on the Green Line and Orange Line.

Johnfranco Sacco relies on the T and says the crowds this weekend don't worry him.

"It's not that unreliable where I would avoid it," Sacco said. "It's pretty good. There are a few mishaps here and there, and I understand that. It's public transportation."

Others, like Burgund, are not so understanding. She said she would "absolutely" avoid riding the MBTA between Friday and Monday.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the MBTA, but was told no one was available to talk.