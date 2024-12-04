Crime and Courts

2 students wounded, suspected gunman dead after shooting at California school

Two students were shot and taken to a hospital and their conditions were not immediately known, according to the sheriff's office

By Kristofer Noceda and John Zuchelli

A suspected gunman is dead and two students are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a school in Butte County, California, according to the sheriff's office.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said the shooting investigation is at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo. Deputies responded after receiving a call about the shooting on campus and found the suspected gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff said the suspect has been identified, but was not releasing their identity at this time. There is also no known connection with the shooter and the school, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff's officials said the K-8 school has 35 students. Other students were taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene in Oroville to be reunited with their parents.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for help with the investigation.

