Pete Buttigieg Vaults Into 1st Place in Latest New Hampshire Primary Poll

Pete Buttigieg has jumped into first place among New Hampshire voters, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The Saint Anselm College poll has the 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana mayor at 25% with New Hampshire Democratic primary voters, 10% more than both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

A similar poll conducted by Saint Anselm back in September had Buttigieg at just 10%, behind Warren (25%), Biden (24%) and Bernie Sanders (11%).

According to the poll, Buttigieg's bump is driven by the fact that 76% of voters have a favorable impression of him, versus 11% unfavorable. His net favorability of 65% is much higher than Warren's 39% or Biden's 31%.

The poll shows that only 36% of Democratic voters are firm in their choice, down from 43% in September. More than half of current Buttigieg supporters said they could still change their mind before the primary.

"With less than three months before the primary, the race for New Hampshire’s Democratic delegates is still in a great deal of flux," said Neil Levesque, executive director of Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Up until this point, Biden and Warren have led most New Hampshire polls, but a Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this month had Buttigieg in third. He also topped the latest poll of likely Democratic voters in Iowa.

The Saint Anselm College poll was conducted between Nov. 13 and Nov. 18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.