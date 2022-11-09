Buyer Beware: Flood-Damaged Used Cars From Hurricane Ian Could Flood the Market

Supply chain issues have led to a surge in the market for used cars. But buyer beware: don’t be tricked into buying a spruced-up water-damaged vehicle.

The company CARFAX estimates about 358,000 vehicles were damaged during Hurricane Ian, and if the past is any indication, they say a significant portion of those will end up back on the road.

Carfax told NBC10 Boston, there are already about 6,500 damaged cars on the road here in Massachusetts. That’s up 14% from last year. And while the majority of these cars end up in places like Florida and Texas that are closer to the floods, we all need to be careful.

"We know that con men are savvy,” said Emilie Voss, public relations director at CARFAX. “They're getting these cars and they're moving them. So they're taking cars after an event like a hurricane and cleaning them up and then reselling them to unsuspecting buyers in places like Massachusetts.”

Potential problems with flooded cars

“They may look great and even drive great the day that you buy them, but they are literally rotting from the inside out and they will have problems down the road,” Voss explained.

Among the potential problems: corrosion, rust and mold.

“Not only can there be mold growing in the upholstery, but there can be bacteria in the ventilation system,” Voss said. “Things that you can’t see, but that can impact your health.”

There may also be serious problems with electronics that won’t be obvious until there is a emergency. She cited airbags that might not deploy as an example.

Three steps you can take to protect yourself from buying a flood-damaged car

TAKE A TEST DRIVE: Before you hit the road, be sure to sniff the interior. A foul or musty odor is a red flag. But the scent of a super strong air freshener could be an indication of an effort to cover up a problem. Peel back the floor mats and carpet to search for moisture, mold and mildew. When you pop the hood, check the exposed metal for signs of rust. GET A VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT. It costs between $10 to $40. Look for the words flood, salvage or rebuild. Those terms indicate that a car should have been junked, not re-sold. But there are some bad actors out there who can wash a car’s titles clean of those flood or salvage stamps. And that brings us to step three. GET AN IN-PERSON INSPECTION According to Voss, The best you can do to protect yourself is to get an in-person inspection. Trained eyes will see things you might not. Voss said the going rate for a used car inspection is about $100. And remember: if a car dealer won’t let you bring your own mechanic to inspect a vehicle, that’s a sign you should be shopping elsewhere.

For more information you can check out the CARFAX Flood Check tool at Carfax.com/flood.

Have a consumer complaint? Reach out to the NBC10 Boston Responds team online or call 1-888-521-NEWS.