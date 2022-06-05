Buzz Off Event at Gillete Stadium Raises Money for Pediatric Cancer Programs

The annual "Buzz Off" event supporting pediatric cancer treatments took place in the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Hundreds of of people were joined by special guest New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon for the 13th Annual Buzz Off event to buzz their heads for pediatric cancer and raise funds for the charity, One Mission.

The annual Buzz Off event was started in 2009 to support One Mission, an organization that raises funds and supports the treatment journey for children suffering from pediatric cancer from diagnosis through the treatment process. Since then, the organization has raised more than $14.6 million and supported over 37,000 patients fighting cancer.

“One Mission does whatever it takes for kids fighting cancer," said Ashley Haseotes, founder of One Mission. “Our goal is to change the experience of cancer treatment from a nightmare to a journey filled with moments of joy and friendship.

The funds raised from the event will support One Mission programming at local hospitals like Boston Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.