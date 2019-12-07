Falmouth

Bystanders Rescue Driver from Fiery Crash in Falmouth

The crash took down a utility pole and led to a power outage in some spots in the area.

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Falmouth, Mass. late Friday night.

The crash, which occurred on Thomas Landers Road, took down a utility pole, and led to a power outage in some spots in the area.

According to Falmouth Police, Good Samaritans helped the driver out of the car before it burst into flames. The driver was the only person in the car and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation but authorities say speed, reckless driving and alcohol likely contributed to the crash. No word on any charges filed against the driver.

