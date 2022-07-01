Cab Driver Attacked With Hammer by Teens Outside MBTA Station: Police

A group of teenagers attacked a cab driver with a hammer and spit on him at an MBTA train station in Boston Thursday night after breaking some Red Line train car windows, police said.

Two of the teenagers were arrested at the station and a third has been identified, MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

The incident began about 10:45 p.m. at the JFK-UMass Station in Dorchester, police said. Officers were called to the scene for a report of damaged train windows — bystanders said the group kicked and hit train windows, breaking some.

The teens walked to the station's pick-up and drop-off area, where an off-duty cab driver was sitting in his vehicle. The group asked for a ride, but when the 53-year-old explained he wasn't on duty and was picking up a family member, they spit on him and hit him with a glass bottle and a hammer, police said.

A witness got the attention of officers and the teens fled, but officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both from Boston, who are suspected of the hammer and glass bottle attacks. A 13-year-old boy, also from Boston, will be issued a summons for spitting on the driver, police said.

Frustration with the T has reached a point where some on Beacon Hill are calling for MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak to resign.

The teenagers could face more charges for destroying the MBTA train windows after officers review camera footage, police said. They didn't say if other people are thought to have been in the group.

Window destruction has been a problem on the MBTA recently —Orange Line train service was affected this week when some cars were taken out of service to repair "malicious damage to windows," a representative said.